The Open Championship Parlay Best Bets: No Laying Up Podcast Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

The No Laying Up Podcast gives their top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for The Open Championship.

Top Parlay Bet for The Open Championship

Cameron Smith - Top 20

Robert MacIntyre - Top 30

Ryan Fox - Top 40

Place this Parlay Bet bet at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app!

Learn all about parlays and how to place a parlay bet at the DraftKings Sportsbook Parlay page!

The Parlay Pirate has done it, yet again. And he's back with more picks for the UK British Open, Presented by His Majesty the King.



(Also presented by the @DKSportsbook.) pic.twitter.com/6Yb6jDn0Fk — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 18, 2023

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.