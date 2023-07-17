FIFA Women’s World Cup Picks: Top Soccer Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 World Cup

RotoWire’s AJ Scholz and DK Network’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
AJ’s Picks:
Goalscorer
Sam Kerr: Goalscorer Premier: To Score 2 Or More
Sam Kerr: Goalscorers: Anytime Scorer
Ada Hegerberg: Goalscorers: Anytime Scorer
Group Winner
Brazil Group Winner
Group Qualify
New Zealand Group Qualify
South Korea Group Qualify
Top Goalscorer
Rachel Daly Top Goalscorer
Chloe Kelly Top Goalscorer
Winner
USA
Chinmay’s Picks:
Spread
Australia -1.5
New Zealand +2.5
Group Winner
Canada Group Winner
Group Qualify
New Zealand Group Qualify
South Korea Group Qualify
Top Goalscorer
Sophia Smith Top Goalscorer
Alexia Putellas Top Goalscorer
Winner
USA
Watch the segment below for their full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your 2023 World Cup bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.