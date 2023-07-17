FIFA Women’s World Cup Picks: Top Soccer Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 World Cup

RotoWire’s AJ Scholz and DK Network’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

AJ’s Picks:

Sam Kerr: Goalscorers: Anytime Scorer

Ada Hegerberg: Goalscorers: Anytime Scorer

Brazil Group Winner

New Zealand Group Qualify

South Korea Group Qualify

Rachel Daly Top Goalscorer

Chloe Kelly Top Goalscorer

USA

Chinmay’s Picks:

Australia -1.5

New Zealand +2.5

Canada Group Winner

New Zealand Group Qualify

South Korea Group Qualify

Sophia Smith Top Goalscorer

Alexia Putellas Top Goalscorer

USA

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your 2023 World Cup bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.