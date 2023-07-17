Same Game Parlay Extra: How a Bettor Turned Less Than $3 Into Over $14,000 With an MLB SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

On Friday night, Major League Baseball returned to action with all 30 teams scheduled to be in action after a four-day All-Star break. With a rainout in Kansas City, there were 14 games that took place, featuring plenty of ways to get involved across the slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

One bettor celebrated baseball’s return in style, building a perfect Same Game Parlay Extra that turned a small bet of just $2.38 into a big payday of $14,108.64. A Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) allows bettors to combine multiple single picks and Same Game Parlays (SGPs) into one SGPx. The combined odds multiply quickly, and this SGPx was able to boost the odds all the way to +592700.

The six legs selected by this bettor were all home run props, featuring six sluggers from six different teams. The six hitters were going head-to-head in three of the Friday night matchups, and all six went yard to help this SGPx claim the bag.

Here were the six picks, and you can scroll down to see the story of how the SPGx was successful.

Rafael Devers 1+ HRs

Cody Bellinger 1+ HRs

Corey Seager 1+ HRs

Josh Naylor 1+ HRs

Giancarlo Stanton 1+ HRs

Randal Grichuk 1+ HRs

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we break down how each leg hit, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. An SGP combines multiple picks from the same game, and an SGPx combines multiple single bets and Same Game Parlays. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

This SGPx was a series of three SGPs with a pair of home run props in each contest. The first two games got underway at 8:05 p.m. ET when the Red Sox visited the Cubs and the Guardians took on the Rangers in Arlington.

The wind was blowing out at Wrigley Field, which set up a favorable game environment for Rafael Devers and Cody Bellinger. Devers went deep in his first at-bat to lead off the second inning in the highlight below.

It's Raffy's world and we're all just living in it. pic.twitter.com/RL6KTrNo3v — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2023

Devers also homered in his second at-bat in the third inning, and the Red Sox built a 5-1 lead on their way to an 8-3 victory. In the loss for the Cubs, though, Bellinger hit a pair of home runs in the fourth and sixth innings. This bettor only needed one home run from each star, but both hit multiple dingers to get this bettor the green.

Belli bombs ALL second half! pic.twitter.com/ZyMogjBqPz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 15, 2023

In Texas, there were also plenty of fireworks on the scoreboard as the Rangers’ offense picked up where it left off before the All-Star break. Texas cruised to a 12-4 victory, but the players this SGPx needed to produce didn’t get started quite as early as they did in Chicago.

From the Guardians, this bettor picked Josh Naylor, who had 11 home runs before the break. After walking in his first at-bat, Naylor got to watch his brother Bo Naylor smash his second career home run in the third inning. Later in that same frame, Josh got in on the action and helped his team take a 4-0 lead with a home run of his own in the highlight below. The brothers were the first pair of brothers to go yard in the same inning for the same team since B.J. & Justin Upton went back-to-back for the Braves in April of 2013, and they became just the 13th pair of brothers to homer in the same game as teammates.

The other home run this bettor needed from that game was from Corey Seager. Seager’s Rangers rallied back after falling behind the Naylors' early onslaught. Seager was a key part of that rally with a double in the seventh inning and had taken an 8-4 lead heading into the eighth inning. Seager batted second in the inning and in his final at-bat of the day, he smashed his 13th homer of the season.

The other game that this SGPx included was the matchup between the Yankees and the Rockies which took place in Denver. The ball was flying out of Coors Field early when Stanton deposited the sixth pitch of the game deep into the left-center field seats for his 10th homer of the season.

GIANCARLO. 455 FOOT BOMB



HR (+200) ✅pic.twitter.com/2b3bdeCxfG — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 15, 2023

The Yankees' bats went quiet after Stanton’s shot, but the Rockies were able to rally against Carlos Rodón, who was making his second start of the season. For this bettor, the home run they needed came in the fourth inning when Randal Grichuk homered to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead. Grichuk left the game with an injury, but he had already delivered this blast, which was enough to give this SGPx the win it needed.

With those six players all hitting home runs, this SGPx went green across the board. The sic correct predictions allowed this bettor to turn just $2.38 into a massive payout of over $14K. You can build your own SGPx with great odds like this one on DraftKings Sportsbook. You can combine multiple home run picks like this one or different baseball picks and props. You can even blend picks across a variety of different sports. Head on over and get started today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!