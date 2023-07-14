UFC Best Bets: Top Picks for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva on DraftKings Sportsbook

Holly Holm may be “The Preacher’s Daughter” but she’s got some bad intentions this weekend as she continues her final title run against Mayra Bueno Silva—well, also Jack Della Maddalena, who was scratched from UFC 290 twice after opponents failed to make weight. Let’s break this card down from a betting perspective and see if we can find some valuable winners on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Moneyline Bets

I have confidence in each fighter to win their matchup and feel comfortable placing bets on them.

Ailin Perez: -230

Terrance McKinney: +120

Holly Holm: -170

Jeff’s Juicy Picks: All Plus Money

Nothing wrong with taking a shot! Here’s a parlay full of picks I feel good about, but probably wouldn’t take individually. Feel free to combine these with other picks you like, or take them all for +300!

Ailin Perez Moneyline: -230

Azaitar vs Prado, Fight NTGTD: -550

Azat Maksum Point Spread -3.5: -200

Jack Della Maddalena to Win and Under 1.5 Rounds: -200

Holly Holm Moneyline: -170

Total Odds: +512

A $100 bet wins $512!

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP): +135

Leg 1: Holly Holm Moneyline: -180

Frankly, I don’t see a great path for Bueno Silva to win this fight. Yes, fighters who are 6+ years younger win 60-70% of the time in the octagon. However, Holly has a strong experience advantage and is simply the better fighter even at 41 years old. This is a very safe number here, and we’ll make it a bit sweeter by adding a few props.

Leg 2: Fight to end in Decision: -200

While this fight could definitely end early, I see a better than 2:1 chance that it goes to the judges’ scorecards. Holm should maintain range and mix in enough takedowns to render Bueno Silva’s offensive wrestling ineffective.

Leg 3: Holm 2+ Takedowns: -220

Riskier than our previous 2 props... However, if the fight goes the full distance Holm should see way more than two opportunities for takedowns and capitalize on them. I’d be surprised if Holm’s game plan doesn’t include some takedowns, and am comfortable with 2+ here.

