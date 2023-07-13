NFL Best Bets: Top NFL Futures Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 NFL Season

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and VSiN’s Tim Murray join The Sweat to give their top futures picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 NFL season.

Geoff’s Picks:

Aaron Rodgers Under 3950.5 Passing Yards

Daniel Jones Over 3330.5 Passing Yards

Nick Chubb to Finish with Most Rushing Yards

Cam Akers to Finish with Most Rushing Touchdowns

Chris Olave Over 1000.5 Receiving Yards

Bryce Young to Lead Rookies in Passing Yards

CJ Stroud Under 3400.5 Passing Yards

Jalen Carter to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Tim’s Picks:

Aaron Rodgers Under 3950.5 Passing Yards

Dameon Pierce to Finish with Most Rushing Yards

CeeDee Lamb to Finish with Most Receiving Yards

Davante Adams to Finish with Most Receiving Yards

Aidan O’Connell to Lead Rookies in Passing Yards

Dalton Kincaid to Lead Rookies in Receiving Yards

Dalton Kincaid to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

