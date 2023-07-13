NHL Best Bets: Top NHL Awards Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023-24 NHL Season

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s AJ Scholz join The Sweat to give their top NHL Awards picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Top NHL Awards Picks

Geoff’s Picks:

Jack Hughes to Win 2023 Hart Trophy (+1800)

Kirill Kaprizov to Finish as Regular Season Top Goalscorer (+3000)

Miro Heiskanen to Win 2023 Norris Trophy (+1400)

Filip Gustavsson to Win 2023 Vezina Trophy (+2000)

Tristan Jarry to Win 2023 Vezina Trophy (+5000)

AJ’s Picks:

Nathan MacKinnon to Win 2023 Hart Trophy (+900)

Jason Robertson to Finish as Regular Season Top Goalscorer (+2000)

Alex Ovechkin to Finish as Regular Season Top Goalscorer (+3500)

Brandon Montour to Win 2023 Norris Trophy (+5000)

John Gibson to Win 2023 Vezina Trophy (+5000)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.