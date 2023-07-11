NASCAR Picks: NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NASCAR returns to regular racing this weekend. That’s not completely true. While New Hampshire is a traditional oval track, the new short-track package returns after months of intermediate tracks, super speedways and road courses. As always, trust the data but also trust your eyes. Here are the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire.

For DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR Picks from the lower series, follow @Race4thePrize on Twitter.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Race Winner — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

Christopher Bell +550

New Hampshire is a Christopher Bell track. He has dominated the short, flat tracks in the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. On his way to the championship race in Phoenix last season, Bell won at the short, flat tracks in Martinsville and New Hampshire. He was the runner-up in the Richmond fall race. In his sophomore season and first with the JGR Cup Series team in 2021, Bell finished second at New Hampshire and earned two top-5 finishes at Richmond. In the Xfinity Series, Bell has three Richmond wins and three New Hampshire wins. Short, flat tracks are Bell tracks.

Driver Props — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

Christopher Bell vs Martin Truex Jr (-135 Bell)

Race Winner — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

Kevin Harvick +900

The mighty have fallen. SHR — particularly Harvick and crew chief Rodney Childers — have struggled over the last three seasons. After winning ever other week during the 2020 COVID season, Harvick struggled in 2021 and 2022. Despite these struggles, the SHR Fords still performed well at the short, flat tracks during these disappointing seasons. Harvick won at Richmond in 2022 and Aric Almirola won at New Hampshire in 2021. In the last 11 New Hampshire races, Harvick has three wins, eight top-5 finishes and a sixth-place finish.

Check back later this week for additional NASCAR matchup bets and prop bets as they become available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Race Winner — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

Kyle Larson +900

It’s been a long time since the short-track package was in place. The last short-track race was way back in May. It was the All-Star race in North Wilkesboro. Kyle Larson embarrassed the field. There is no question about his skill, but when he has a rocket ship, no one should bother showing up. He’s had a lot of rocket ships in the new 2023 short-track package. Larson had the fastest average lap time at Phoenix and the second-quickest at Richmond. He was the runner-up in the former and the winner of the latter. At Martinsville — a flat, paperclip-shaped track similar to New Hampshire but half the size — Larson was fifth in speed but won the race. Larson has never won at New Hampshire, but that list is shrinking everyday.

Driver Props — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

Kyle Larson vs Kevin Harvick (-125 Larson)

Race Winner — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

William Byron +1200

When Larson doesn’t win, Byron is next in line. Byron ranks second in terms of speed in the short-track package. Byron stole the Phoenix win from Larson, and if not for a late-race caution, he should have won the Richmond race. Larson is the pick, but Byron is the hedge. Crazy things happen at the end of these races and anyone in the top 5 can seize the opportunity. Byron should be in the mix at the end of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire.

Driver Props — Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

William Byron vs Kyle Busch (+100 Byron)

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.