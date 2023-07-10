Genesis Scottish Open: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to North Berwick, Scotland this week for the Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance Club will be the host, and measures as a 7,237-yard par 70 with Fescue grass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Fitz has played the Scottish Open every year it’s been held at The Renaissance Club, and has had quite a bit of success, finishing T6, T2 and T14 in three of his four starts. Being that he’s from England, it’s no surprise that he feels comfortable on links golf courses. This season, he’s already posted a win at the RBC Heritage and three additional top-10s at the Masters, Memorial and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He’s been a bit all over the place since his win, but still ranks 22nd in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, 11th in SG: Putting and 12th in SG: Total over his past 24 rounds, so his game has been quite steady. With so many of the PGA TOUR’s elite in the field this week, it’s unlikely the winner comes from someone longer than 50/1, and I like starting my card with Fitz, who’s already showed that he loves The Renaissance Club.

There are not enough superlatives do describe how good this kid actually is at golf. He’s made six career starts on the PGA TOUR, while posting three top-25 finishes and an additional T4. The T4 came last week at the John Deere Classic, where he would put on a clinic with his ball-striking, gaining 3.6 strokes on approach and 4.1 off the tee.

He’s been especially dialed in over his last few events, as the Swede ranks second in this field in SG: Off-the-Tee and 15th in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past eight rounds. He just continues getting better, and last week he finally shook off the weekend jitters by firing a final round 63 at the John Deere. A bugaboo of his has been closing out events, so it’s nice to see him play well and find himself in contention in Silvis.

Aberg is as long as anyone on the PGA TOUR and has been living in the fairway of late. He looks like golf’s next big superstar, and it would surprise no one to see him take down the Scottish Open, very much like how young Rory McIlroy bombarded fields in the early 2010s to take the PGA TOUR by storm.

We may not get too many more chances in Aberg’s career to get him at 45/1.

