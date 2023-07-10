Home Run Derby Best Bets: Top MLB Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the HR Derby

DraftKings contributor Tanner Kern and VSiN’s Danny Burke join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Home Run Derby.

2023 Home Run Derby Picks

Tanner’s Picks:

Player to Hit Most Home Runs: Pete Alonso

Under 490.5 ft Distance of Longest Home Run

Player with Longest Home Run: Luis Robert Jr. or Pete Alonso

Over 276.5 Total Home Runs

1st Round Matchup - Pete Alonso vs. Julio Rodriguez - Distance of Longest Home Run: Over 472.5 ft

Home Run Derby 2023 - Winner: Luis Robert Jr.

Danny’s Picks:

Player to Hit Most Home Runs: Adolis Garcia

Under 490.5 ft Distance of Longest Home Run

Player with Longest Home Run: Luis Robert Jr. or Adley Rutschman

Over 276.5 Total Home Runs

1st Round Matchup - Adolis Garcia vs. Randy Arozarena - Winner: Adolis Garcia

Home Run Derby 2023 - Winner: Luis Robert Jr. or Adolis Garcia

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

