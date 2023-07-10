Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $20 Into $10,000 With an MLB SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Dodgers and Angels faced off in a brief two-game series for Los Angeles supremacy just before both teams headed into the All-Star break. The Dodgers took both games of the series, and in the second game, one bettor built a beautiful betting card on DraftKings Sportsbook.

For each MLB matchup throughout the season, there are a host of options to consider adding to your card, including picks against the spread, straight-up selections and props for specific player results. There are also multiple ways to stack those picks into a Same Game Parlay.

This bettor selected five props from Saturday night’s game with combined odds of +100000. As a result, a bet of just $20 resulted in a massive, five-figure payout of $10,000.

There were plenty of runs scored with 15 runs on 19 hits, including six total home runs. Here are each of the picks in the parlay, and you can see how the game unfolded broken down below.

LA Dodgers -1.5

Max Muncy 2+ Hits

Mike Moustakas 2+ Hits

Mike Moustakas 1+ RBIs

Shohei Ohtani 2+ RBIs

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we dive in, let’s review some level-setting terms. A Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. Multiple outcomes from a single game can be combined into a Same Game Parlay like this one. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

The bettor selected the Dodgers to win by more than one run, and they blew the game open early to decide that prop. The Dodgers scored six runs in the first two innings and built an 8-0 lead by the end of five innings. While the Angels did rally late, they never threatened to get within two runs and cover. The final score was 10-5, and the Dodgers improved to a season-high 13 games over .500. After Arizona’s loss on Sunday, the Dodgers are tied for the division lead heading into the All-Star break.

The four player props that were part of this parlay included key hitters from each side. For the Dodgers, Max Muncy needed to collect multiple hits. Muncy is known for his power not his average and only had two multi-hit games in his previous 21 games.

This bettor was proven right with this pick, though, after Muncy led off the second inning with a home run to center field in the highlight below and drove in another run with an RBI single in the fourth. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He was still hitting just .198 on the season after the game but does have a .345 wOBA.

On the other side of the matchup, this bettor also needed a big game from Mike Moustakas, who was acquired by the Angels in a trade on June 25 from the Rockies. Since joining the team, the veteran had gone 7-for-33 (.212) with two home runs and two multi-hit games. This prop needed another multi-hit game from Moose and also needed him to pick up an RBI.

Like Muncy, Moustakas got right to work in the second inning. He got his first hit in his first at-bat on a single to center field. He struck out in the fourth inning, but in the sixth, he came to bat with David Fletcher on second following a double and singled to left field. Not only did he get his second hit of the day, but he also picked up the RBI, fulfilling two legs of the parlay with one swing of the bat.

With the game virtually decided and the rest of the props green, the sweat in this parlay came from the pick for Shohei Ohtani to have multiple RBI. While Ohtani singled in the first and tripled in the third, he had not come up with a runner on base until the seventh inning. He faced Michael Grove with two outs and Andrew Velazquez on first base following a fielder’s choice. Ohtani fouled off the first pitch and then deposited Grove’s 84-mph slider into the center field stands.

Ohtani extending his league-leading HR total to 32 https://t.co/zD081uPp0F — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 9, 2023

It increased Ohtani’s MLB lead to 32 homers on the year, and the two RBI were enough to make this five-leg parlay go green across the board when the Dodgers went on to win by multiple runs.

Just a $20 bet with those correct five legs meant this bettor won a massive payout of $10,000. You can build a similar Same Game Parlay combining player props and game results for any MLB matchup. There are also multiple ways to combine picks from different sports, the All-Star week festivities or the upcoming PGA TOUR stops in Scotland and England.

There are many ways to get involved on DraftKings Sportsbook, so get started building your betting card today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!