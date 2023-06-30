UFC Best Bets: Top UFC Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov. Let’s break this card down from a betting perspective and see if we can find some valuable winners on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Moneyline Bets

I have confidence in each fighter to win their matchup and feel comfortable placing bets on them.

Blagoy Ivanov: +105

Damir Ismagulov: -135

Jeff’s Juicy Picks: All Plus Money

Michael Morales by Decision: +175

Kevin Lee ML Finish Only: +180

Blagoy Ivanov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

6-Leg Lotto Parlay Bet

Nothing wrong with taking a shot! Here’s a parlay full of picks I feel good about. Hopefully they hit!

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, Fight NTGTD

Joanderson Brito by KO/TKO/DQ or Sub

Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa, Fight TGTD

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis, Fight NTGTD

Abus Magomedov +5.5

Blagoy Ivanov Finish Only ML

6 Legs @ +1179

A $10 bet pays out $128!

Learn all about parlays and how to place a parlay bet at the DraftKings Sportsbook Parlay page!

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP): +110

As always with our main event SGPs, I try to play both sides of the fight. These main events are typically the most tightly contested, and I like to leave myself options for both fighters to win. You can always increase your potential payout by picking a fighter! With that said, let’s get into the picks.

Over 2.5 Rounds

2+ Total Takedowns

Sean Strickland: Most Significant Strikes

These three props are all realistic given the narrative of this fight. Strickland is a savvy veteran, who should be able to keep Magomedov at bay for a while by engaging in some effective counter striking and grappling. He should out-strike the relative newbie and I anticipate him mixing in a few takedowns as well.

Now, if you’re betting the Strickland side, his most likely method of victory is by decision or late stoppage. Feel free to tease up the round line or add in a method of victory. If you take Strickland ML and a Decision win, this parlay increases from +110 to +170.

If you’re on Magomedov, like many members of the public, you would be wise to throw in a KO/TKO/DQ prop as well. Adding in Magomedov ML and that finishing method takes this parlay from +110 to +1500—which is very realistic considering Magomedov’s high-intensity striking.

Let me know what you think about these, and any other bets you like for UFC Vegas 76. Follow me @JeffGailius on Twitter for more UFC and DraftKings content!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for the UFC! To place a SGP:

Find a fight that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one fight. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.