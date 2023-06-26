Rocket Mortgage Classic: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Michigan this week for the Rocket Mortgage. Detroit Golf Club will be the host, and measures as a 7,370-yard par 72 with Bentgrass greens.

Despite this being not being an elevated event, we do have a pretty solid field this week, headlined by defending-champion, Tony Finau.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Getting 12/1 on the betting favorite to win a PGA TOUR event is not something we see much these days, and I truly think there’s value in this number for Finau. He has become a true master of the birdie-fest, winning this very event last year at 26-under-par and eviscerating the rest of the field by five strokes. He also won the 3M Open last year at 17-under, three strokes clear of anyone else. If we then fast forward to this season, he went down to Mexico and absolutely shredded the Mexico Open, finishing 24-under and beating World. No. 2 Jon Rahm by three strokes. Simply put, Finau just loves easy tracks.

The list of guys who have won four times over the past calendar year is quite small, and Finau has shown to be a stone-cold killer after getting the monkey off his back at the 2021 Northern Trust. He’s not been playing his best golf of late, having not posted a top-10 finish since his win in Mexico, but this is clearly baked into his number. Despite his recent so-so play, Finau still ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 48 rounds and boasts the most win equity of anyone at the top of the board this week.

I think pushing all our chips in on the defending champion this week is the way to go.

Straka will be making his fifth start at Detroit Golf Club, having played this event each of the first four years it’s been on the PGA TOUR schedule. In that time he’s posted a T11 and T8 to go along with two missed cuts. That basically encapsulates Straka’s career, as he’s extremely boom-or-bust. However, he has been a bit more consistent this season, making nine of 13 cuts so far in 2023, including three top-10s.

Straka has also been hitting the ball really well of late, sitting 13th in this field in SG: Ball-Striking over his past 24 rounds. We also know he could close an event if he’s close to the lead come Sunday, evidenced by his win at the Honda Classic two years ago. This field dries up after the few big names at the top, and it becomes difficult to find guys with true win equity, so I like this number on a proven-winner in Straka quite a bit.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.