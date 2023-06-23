College Football Best Bets: Washington Huskies Futures Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

College football is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start breaking down win totals, conference winners and other futures odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a team in the PAC-12 that I’m particularly high on this season, and will back in a couple of ways.

The Huskies are off a fantastic 10-2 regular season in 2022, capped off by a Bowl win over Texas for an 11-win season. Washington returns a ton of talent this season, and while the PAC-12 is filled with solid competition, I don’t expect this team to regress.

The Huskies’ two losses last season came in consecutive weeks to UCLA and Arizona State, but both were on the road, and both losses were by one possession. The schedule was a bit kinder, though, as they did avoid USC and Utah, but got a signature win away from home at Oregon.

On the 2023 schedule, Oregon now travels to Washington, as does Utah (who lost a lot of pieces and I am not high on) — Washington was perfect on its home field in 2022. That should leave the Huskies as underdogs one time this season — a November 4 showdown at the Trojans.

Let’s say Washington does drop the road game at USC, that still gives us one more spot to slip up and still cash the win total. And while we hope it doesn’t come into play, Washington could obviously drop three total games and push for us at 9-3. But four losses during the regular season feels far more unlikely than two, which is why I love this play, even with a tougher schedule.

While the Huskies add some decent competition this season, the roster also returns plenty of battle-tested talent. Michael Penix Jr. would have been selected in the NFL Draft after his spectacular season, but he chose to return for another year of college. He’s among the preseason Heisman favorites, and returns his top-three WR and his starting TE. There will be a ton of familiarity with this Huskies’ passing attack, so expect some fireworks here.

While both starting tackles do return, the interior of Washington’s offensive line will be new starters, so that’s the hole here is there is one. But with over half the starters on defense returning, the Huskies should have a pretty balanced squad.

Highly regarded Athlon Sports Magazine has the Huskies finishing 10-2 and dropping the PAC-12 title game to USC.

On top of the win total, I think playing 4-1 to win the conference is worth it (and potentially to-play in the conference title game if we get that market).

The Utes, who have won consecutive Pac-12 championships, took multiple steps back entering this season, and I favor the Huskies over teams like Oregon and Oregon State. I could see a 10 or 11-win Washington team facing USC in Las Vegas, and while priced as dogs, have a shot to win that game. Perhaps they’ll have revenge on their minds, much like Utah did when they upset the Trojans in the title game last year. Either way, if we like the Huskies to get there, might as well have the ticket. Can always hedge if we need to.

