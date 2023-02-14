How a Bettor Turned $500 Into Over $200,000 With a Super Bowl NFL SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Super Bowl always provides plenty of interesting betting angles and various ways to get a piece of the action. In 2023, one bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook found a creative way to build a simple four-way Same Game Parlay that resulted in a haul of over $200K.

The four-leg SGP was made up of only one kind of pick—Chiefs to score a touchdown at any point of the game. Kansas City found the end zone five times en route to its 38-35 victory over the Eagles. If this bettor wasn’t a Chiefs fan coming into the game, they definitely were during the game and should be for the rest of their life after getting this bag!

The four players in this prop had odds that combined to a massive +40000. As a result, the bet of $500 resulted in a win of $200,500 when the following four legs all hit:

$500 ➡️ $200,500 on this Anytime TD Scorer SGP pic.twitter.com/ft2mssbzQM — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 13, 2023

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook! *screen image is simulated Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Before we dive in, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

Stacking multiple anytime touchdown scorers is a unique and smart way to build a SGP in situations where you feel a team’s offense is set up for success. While the Eagles’ defense came into the game with a reputation as a great pass rush, the Chiefs dominated the line of scrimmage and were able to pile up points in the second half, when they scored a touchdown every time they had the ball.

The first leg of the parlay hit midway through the first quarter when the Chiefs answered Jalen Hurts’ first touchdown of the day with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own. As the Chiefs’ Twitter account said in the highlight below, “WHO ELSE BUT KELCE” got things started with his fourth touchdown of the Chiefs’ three-game playoff run. Kelce had 12 touchdowns in the regular season as well, so he was one of the most likely players to find the end zone coming into the game. He finished with six catches on six targets for 81 yards, and his touchdown was the first green on the way to filling this four-leg SGP.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE pic.twitter.com/wqt5vG2Vgy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

The second Chiefs touchdown of the day was a defensive score, keeping the other three needed touchdown scorers in this parlay on the sideline for much of the rest of the first half. The Chiefs had a missed field goal and two punts as they went into halftime trailing, 24-14.

After the break, the Kansas City offense came out on fire, though, and marched right down the field after taking the second-half kickoff. While Jerick McKinnon caught a pass to get the ball to the one-yard line, it was Isiah Pacheco who got the one-yard touchdown score in the highlight below that got this four-leg parlay halfway home.

Come for the TD, stay for the cellypic.twitter.com/Ou5iG39pnk — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 13, 2023

After a field goal from the Eagles, the Chiefs sustained another 75-yard drive that spanned into the fourth quarter. McKinnon once again set his team up close to the goal line with a third-and-three from the five-yard line, but it was Kadarius Toney who caught the touchdown in the highlight below.

While Kelce and Pacheco were somewhat predictable to find the end zone, Toney was a long shot. He joined the Chiefs in a midseason trade from the Giants and had just 14 receptions in the regular season. He did find the end zone twice in his seven regular-season games with the Chiefs but didn’t score against the Jaguars or Bengals. In fact, he only had one catch against Cincinnati and only one target in this game. He made his touches count, though, with a pivotal punt return in addition to the score which continued this bettor’s second-half success.

TONEY TIME BABY ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ZY5ziwBsu6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

The final leg of the parlay was another long-shot touchdown scorer—rookie WR Skyy Moore. Moore was a second-round pick out of Western Michigan who had 22 catches, 250 yards and no touchdowns during the regular season. He had only four catches for 13 total yards in the Chiefs’ first two playoff games this season on a total of eight targets. Moore hadn’t been targeted in the Super Bowl until this third-and-goal play from the four-yard line.

SKYY'S ARE CLEAR ☀️ pic.twitter.com/GGCQvS0gs9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

Moore’s first NFL touchdown was not only critical to the Chiefs Championship victory, but it also won this bettor over $200,000 after correctly predicting four touchdown scorers.

Anytime touchdowns are just one of many kinds of props you can find for football games as you build Same Game Parlays. You can build your own successful Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for a wide variety of sports. You can also build cross-sport parlays that include results from multiple venues and events. There are so many different combinations from different contests to consider. Get started today!

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Tap or click the SGP icon. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Learn more about SGPs at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!