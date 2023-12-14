How a Bettor Turned $50 Into $75,000 With an NBA SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

After an awesome In-Season Tournament, the NBA regular season continues with good matchups almost every night and plenty of ways to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. One way to get some of the biggest payouts possible is to combine your picks into a “parlay.” You can even combine multiple picks from the same game into a Same Game Parlay (SGP).

One bettor used that strategy to build a big 10-leg parlay for Tuesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. The SGP had multiple picks from both teams and needed things to play out just right for all 10 picks to prove correct.

This bettor was right on, though, getting all 10 picks correct. Since the combined odds were +150000, the winning bet of $50 paid out an astonishing $75,000.

Here are the 10 legs, and you can scroll down to see how all the picks played out perfectly according to this bettor’s script.

Derrick White Blocks - Over 0.5

Derrick White Points - Over 13.5

Donovan Mitchell Points - Over 26.5

Jaylen Brown Points - Over 21.5

Jayson Tatum Points + Assists + Rebounds - Over 39.5

Jrue Holiday Blocks - Over 0.5

Kristpas Porzingis Double-Double - Yes

Sam Hauser Three Pointers Made - Over 2.5

CLE Cavaliers +11.5

Game Total - Over 225

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook! *screen image is simulated Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Before we hit the recap of how the win went down, just a quick reminder that you can learn more about how parlays and Same Game Paralys work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

The Cavs were playing the second night of a back-to-back while the Celtics were playing for the first time after three days off. Even though they were the more rested of the two teams, the Celtics started slowly. At the end of the first quarter, the Cavs had built a 10-point lead, but things didn’t look great for this parlay. The only thing that hit early was the Derrick White block prop when White blocked Jarrett Allen just three minutes into the game. White had no points at all, though, in the first quarter and several of the rest of the props were looking shaky as well.

The second quarter was better for the Celtics and this parlay. By halftime, White was at 11 points, Jaylen Brown was at 16 points, and Jayson Tatum was at 28 Points + Assists + Rebounds. However, Sam Hauser still hadn’t made a Three Pointer and Kristaps Porzingis only had two points, so there was still plenty of work to do in the second half.

The second of the 10 picks to go green was the only player prop from the Cavs side of the box score. Donovan Mitchell came out of the locker room fired up and scored 11 straight points early in the third quarter. When he made a layup on a feed from Jarrett Allen at 8:26 left in the quarter to cap that run, he also went over his point total of 26.5. He finished the game with 29 points including this memorable highlight from early in the game.

Mitchell’s flurry of points put the Cavs back in the lead by four points, but Boston battled back once again. Derrick White hit a three-pointer with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter to get to his point total of 14 points and finished with 17 points. Before the third quarter was over, this parlay got a fourth correct pick as well when Jrue Holiday blocked a Max Strus shot after an offensive rebound with 4:19 left in the quarter.

Headed into the fourth quarter, the Celtics had a two-point lead, and this parlay still needed six more legs to hit. Jaylen Brown had been stuck on 21 points since early in the third quarter, and he made his first shot in the fourth quarter to finally get to 22 points and go over his point total. He picked up an ankle injury somewhere in this contest that had him uncertain to play the following game, but he was able to play through the injury and finish with 25 points on the night.

On the next Celtics’ possession, Sam Hauser nailed a three-pointer which was his second of the game, and delivered another win for this SGP

The fourth quarter continued with two player props needing to hit for this parlay. This bettor needed five points, rebounds or assists from Jayson Tatum to get to 40 total for the game. Tatum sat the first few minutes before coming in just after the eight-minute mark. He hit a two-point shot right away but was then quiet for a few minutes before drilling a three-pointer with 4:28 left in the game. His line of 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists was exactly what the bettor needed since the prop was “Tatum Points + Assists + Rebounds - Over 39.5.”

The last player prop to hit was a double-double from Porzingis. After going 0-for-6 from the field in the first half, Porzingis got all the points he needed in the third quarter, reaching double-digits at 4:28 remaining. At the end of the third, he had seven rebounds as well. It took him most of the fourth quarter to gather in three more boards, but he got his double-double with 2:43 to spare and finished with 21 points and exactly 10 rebounds. There was no room to spare, but he did enough to hit his leg in this parlay.

The last two things this parlay needed were the total to get to 225 and the Cavs to finish within 11 points of the Celtics. Derrick White again delivered in the clutch for Boston and this bettor. With 2:32 left in the quarter, he hit the three-pointer in the highlight below which pushed the point total to 226.

Clutch buckets, that's what D-White does



Tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game closed out the W pic.twitter.com/LInCsGODe4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 13, 2023

That bucket from White also pushed the Celtics' lead to 10, but as the game played out, there were no points scored in the final 1:19 of the game and the Celtics ended up getting a hard-fought 120-113 win. A seven-point margin of victory meant the Cavaliers covered the spread needed to give this 10-leg parlay all the hits it needed.

As a result of the 10 correct picks, the $50 bet on this SGP paid out a massive $75,000.

You can find opportunities to build a similar Same Game Parlay on just about every slate from every sport. Each NBA game comes with player and team props which can be crafted into a great parlay like this one. You can also expand out even further and build a Same Game ParlayX with picks from multiple games. You can even build across sports combining picks from soccer, the NHL, the NFL and the NBA into whatever kind of cross-sport extravaganza you want to cook up. There are plenty of opportunities to build a Same Game Parlay or SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook every day. Get started today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!