NFL Week 10 TNF Best Bets: Picks, Predictions to Consider for Panthers vs. Bears on DraftKings Sportsbook

Plug your nose and get ready to dive into some Week 10 TNF in the NFL. We have the Panthers and Bears going head-to-head in Chicago, both with the potential to land the No. 1 overall pick. Of course, these teams made a big trade last year to send Bryce Young to Carolina, so Chicago should wind up with a pair of really high picks. Maybe a little extra motivation for the Bears here to beat a one-win team that they own a first-round pick from.

Let’s take a look at some betting angles on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a pretty gross game, but I do think we can find a couple plays from it. Here’s how I’m playing it.

Bears are at home and have been solid over the past few weeks. They stayed in the game the entire way in New Orleans, despite losing the turnover battle by five. That’s just insane. Now on a short week, Chicago hosts a terrible Panthers team that really struggles to move the ball. Just don’t get clobbered in the turnover department and I expect the Bears to win this one and improve their incoming draft capital from Carolina.

One of the reasons I like the Bears to win is because they should be able to control this game on the ground. Tyson Bagent is coming off a poor game taking care on the ball, and the Panthers actually have a solid pass defense — fifth-ranked in the NFL in terms of yards per game.

Carolina’s defense is the exact opposite when it comes to defending the ground game, though. The Panthers have the fifth-worst rush defense in yards per game allowed at 131.8, and it rises to nearly 150 in road games.

Foreman has been Chicago’s lead back since mid-October, topping this number in three of four starts. The one game Foreman stayed under he just didn’t get the carries, finishing with 9-34-0 in a blowout loss to the Chargers. In the three other games, Foreman has finished 15-65-0 vs. MIN, 16-89-2 vs. LV and 20-83-0 at NO. In his best matchup yet, look for Foreman to continue clearing this mark.

Bears ML

D’Onta Foreman OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards

D’Onta Foreman Anytime Touchdown

If this is a game you want to sit back and just put some pizza money on something with longer odds, I think this SGP does a decent job of rounding out the plays above and adding some juice with the touchdown prop. Despite the poor rush defense, Carolina has also given up an insane 2.5 rushing touchdowns per game on the road this season.

