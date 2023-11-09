How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Panthers vs. Bears

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Panthers-Bears game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Adam Thielen 70+ Receiving Yards

D.J. Moore 70+ Receiving Yards

Bryce Young Under 1.5 Pass TDs

The Carolina Panthers will be eyeing off their second win of the season when they travel to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. A week after claiming their first win in gritty fashion, the Panthers couldn’t repeat that outcome, losing 27-13 to the Colts. Bryce Young will look to shake off a career-worst day that saw him throw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. While the offense was disappointing, Carolina’s defense put in an admirable showing, holding the Colts to 198 total yards. Before their bye the Panthers were allowing 342.2 yards per game, but that has plummeted to 213.5 over the past two weeks. Chicago’s Justin Fields has returned to limited practice but given the short week, Tyson Bagent could be making his fourth career start. Last week’s 24-17 loss to the Saints saw Bagent throw three interceptions and lose a fumble, leaving the Bears with a league-worst -9 turnover differential.

Adam Thielen has recorded 70+ receiving yards in five of eight games during the 2023 regular season.

Adam Thielen has recorded 107+ receiving yards in each of the Panthers’ last three road games.

Bryce Young has thrown for Under 1.5 Pass TDs in six of seven games during the 2023 regular season.

Bryce Young has recorded 38+ pass attempts in each of his three previous road appearances.

D.J. Moore has recorded 70+ receiving yards in three of nine games during the 2023 regular season.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

