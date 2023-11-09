NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 9

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers, but I’ll be sticking to the default of 4 points to ensure -110 odds.

IND +7

While Giannis Antetokounmpo exited early on Wednesday, he didn’t depart early enough to walk into Thursday’s game with a rest advantage over his teammates or the Pacers, all of which are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back. If there’s any advantage in this department, it goes to Indiana. The Pacers are in the middle of a homestand, whereas the Bucks are back on the road after playing at home vs. Detroit on Wednesday following a visit to Brooklyn on Monday.

More importantly, there are a few notable stats that favor Indiana in this one.

Underdogs coming off a win are 28-18-2 against the spread this season. On top of that, the Bucks have only managed to win by eight-plus points once this season.

Now, Milwaukee did win by eight-plus more than any other team last season, but a 51.7% hit rate isn’t overly convincing. Also, through eight games, the Pacers have lost by six points or fewer (or won) in six times.

Magic +7.5

Another system that’s been trending big-time applies to Orlando on Thursday. After a slow start, home underdogs have covered 13 times in the last 18 games they’ve played following a day off. (NOTE: This is a home game for Orlando despite it being played in Mexico City.)

Now, the Hawks have won by eight-plus in four of their seven games. If they maintained that rate, they’d probably lead the NBA in this very specific statistical category. NBA teams won by eight-plus only 30.4% of the time last season.

Furthermore, the Magic have lost by seven or fewer (or won) in five of their seven games this season. They’ve also covered four-point teasers in seven of their last eight divisional games.

