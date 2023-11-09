Thursday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for tonight’s NFL betting card.

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears

CAR Panthers +3

Hayden Hurst Over 16.5 Receiving Yards

Cole Kmet Over 35.5 Receiving Yards

D’Onta Foreman 2+ Touchdowns (vs CAR Panthers)

Ciaran Doyle

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears

CAR Panthers +10.5

Bryce Young 200+ Passing Yards

Adam Thielen 60+ Receiving Yards

Cole Kmet 25+ Receiving Yards

Darnell Mooney 25+ Receiving Yards

Garion Thorne

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears

D’Onta Foreman 40+ Rushing Yards

Adam Thielen 50+ Receiving Yards

Under 45.5 Total Points

Julian Edlow

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears

CHI Bears Moneyline

D’Onta Foreman Anytime TD Scorer

D’Onta Foreman Over 62.5 Rushing Yards

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears

Under 38.5 Total Points

CHI Bears -2.5

CHI Bears to Score in Every Quarter? No

TD to Happen in Every Quarter? No

