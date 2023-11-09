Thursday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for tonight’s NFL betting card.
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears
CAR Panthers +3
Hayden Hurst Over 16.5 Receiving Yards
Cole Kmet Over 35.5 Receiving Yards
Odds: +525
Straight Bet:
D’Onta Foreman 2+ Touchdowns (vs CAR Panthers)
Odds: +900
Tail these bets by clicking the odds above!
Ciaran Doyle
Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears
CAR Panthers +10.5
Bryce Young 200+ Passing Yards
Adam Thielen 60+ Receiving Yards
Cole Kmet 25+ Receiving Yards
Darnell Mooney 25+ Receiving Yards
Odds: +395
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Garion Thorne
Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears
D’Onta Foreman 40+ Rushing Yards
Adam Thielen 50+ Receiving Yards
Under 45.5 Total Points
Odds: +110
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Julian Edlow
Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears
CHI Bears Moneyline
D’Onta Foreman Anytime TD Scorer
D’Onta Foreman Over 62.5 Rushing Yards
Odds: +320
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay (SGP): CAR Panthers at CHI Bears
Under 38.5 Total Points
CHI Bears -2.5
CHI Bears to Score in Every Quarter? No
TD to Happen in Every Quarter? No
Odds: +292
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
