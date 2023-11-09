UFC Point Spread Betting: How to Bet UFC Point Spreads on DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC Point Spread betting on DraftKings Sportsbook is a new bet type that gives UFC bettors another way to get in on the action inside the octagon. Unlike a straight Moneyline bet, a Point Spread bet also takes into account the judges’ scorecards to determine the winner of the bet. If the fight is not finished and requires a decision via the judges’ scorecards, the Point Spread will be applied to the fighter’s combined total points.

For example, in a three-round fight that requires a decision via the judges’ scorecards, if all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Fighter A and the Point Spread is Fighter A -3.5, Fighter A is the loser and Fighter B with a Point Spread of +3.5 is the winner. If a fighter wins via KO/Submission/DQ, then the Point Spread on that fighter is a winning bet.

UFC Point Spreads can be found under Fight Lines on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Scoring Criteria

For a UFC fight, there are three judges’ scorecards, and each judge assigns a score based on factors such as effective striking and grappling. The judges use the 10-Point Must System to assign their scorecards, and under that system, 10 points are awarded to the winner of the round and nine points or less are awarded to the loser. Even rounds can also be scored 10-10, and point deductions due to a foul can result in a loss of a point for the fighter in violation of the rule.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the prioritized criteria for scoring a fight includes a combination of damage, dominance and duration. Here is the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s process for scoring 10-8 rounds, per a slideshow shared by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter:

A 10-8 Round in MMA is where one fighter wins the round by a large margin. The score of 10-8 needs to be used judiciously to reflect rounds where there is a significant amount and/or an appropriate combination of Damage, Dominance, and Duration. Judges shall give a score of 10-8 when one fighter has dominated the action of the round, had duration of that domination, and has also damaged their opponent with either effective strikes or effective grappling that diminished the abilities of their opponent for a good duration of time. If two of these three variables are significantly evident, then the score of 10-8 must be considered, (Typically, Damage must be one of the 2 criteria seen). Judges must CONSIDER giving the score of 10-8 when a fighter DAMAGES their opponent significantly in a round even though they may not dominate the action for the entirety of the round. DAMAGE IS KEY! A score of 10-8 doesn’t require a fighter to dominate their opponent for 5 minutes of a round. If one fighter has little to no offensive output during a 5 minute round and the other fighter achieves 2/3 Ds, it should be normal for the judge to consider awarding the losing fighter 8 points instead of 9.

Here is how the Nevada State Athletic Commission defines Dominance and Damage in their scoring criteria:

Dominance: As MMA is an offensive based sport, dominance of a round can be seen in striking when the losing fighter is forced to continually defend, with no counters or reaction taken when openings present themselves. Dominance in the grappling phase can be seen by fighters taking dominant positions in the fight and utilizing those positions to attempt fight ending submissions or attacks. Merely holding a dominant position(s) shall not be a primary factor in assessing dominance. What the fighter does with those positions is what must be assessed. In the absence of dominance in the grappling phase, as set forth in paragraph 3 of the promulgated rules, to be considered dominant, there must be a singularly or in combination, some types of submission attempts, strikes, or an overwhelming pace which is measured by improved or aggressive positional changes that cause the losing fighter to consistently be in a defensive or reactive mode. Damage: A judge shall assess if a fighter Damages their opponent significantly in the round, even though they may not have dominated the action. Damage includes visible evidence such as swelling and lacerations. Damage shall also be assessed when a fighter’s actions, using striking and/or grappling, lead to a diminishing of their opponent’s energy, confidence, abilities and spirit. All of these come as a direct result of Damage. When a fighter is Damaged with strikes, by lack of control and/or ability, this can create defining moments in the round and shall be assessed with great value.

Why Bet UFC Point Spreads?

UFC Point Spreads can offer users a more efficient way to bet favorites who they think will win decisively, as Point Spreads can be a way to get a higher potential payout than betting the Moneyline when targeting favorites. UFC Point Spreads can also be helpful when betting on an underdog in the event the underdog makes the fight more competitive than anticipated.

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!