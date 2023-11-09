MNF Week 10 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Broncos vs. Bills

The NFL is back and Mondays are no longer the worst day of the week. DraftKings Sportsbook is here to make this special night even more special. Check out the NFL best bets for the Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup. The action kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Broncos vs. Bills

Bills -7.5 (-112)

Don’t overreact. The Broncos are not back and the Bills are not broken. The Bengals are good. The Bills’ Week 9 road loss is nothing to hang their heads about. They were predicted to lose and they did. Josh Allen struggles against the Lou Anarumo defense. Anarumo once again proved why he’ll be a head coach next season. The turnovers didn’t help but that’s par for the course with the Bills. Their offense is aggressive. They pass a lot and push for extra yards after the catch. Interceptions and fumbles are just something they have come to accept. Over the last several seasons, that bugaboo has not hurt them in the regular season. In the playoffs against stiff competition, it’s an issue. This isn’t the playoffs. The Broncos aren’t stiff competition.

The Broncos looked great against an ailing Patrick Mahomes (flu). The Chiefs’ star quarterback turned the ball over three times. The Broncos won 24-9. That’s not the real Broncos. It’s possible that the win and the bye have helped turn the tide, but the Broncos have been a mess for a long time. And it’s going to take a long time to turn this thing around. A trip to Buffalo doesn’t seem like the place where Denver picks up momentum.

The Broncos defense has allowed the second-most rushing yards. That’s in eight games. If they played nine, then they would be officially the worst rush defense in the NFL. They rank in the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed. Their QB Pressure Rate is the second-lowest. Last but not least, their defense has conceded the most penalty yards this season. The Broncos are bad and the Bills are mad. Backing the Bills in Buffalo is a no-brainer,

Weekly Specials

Stefon Diggs and Daltion Kincaid to combine for +165 yards (+150)

The Weekly Specials bets at DraftKings Sportsbook are good ways to get decent odds on fun targets. Who doesn’t want to root for explosive players? Diggs is dynamic and Dalton Kincaid is quickly becoming a premier tight end in his rookie season. These guys can combine for 200 yards against anyone, let alone the lowly Broncos.

Diggs dialed up 86 yards against a dominate defense in Cincinnati. He could do 165 on his own against Denver. Tyreek Hill went for 157 yards in a Week 3 matchup with Denver’s D. D.J. Moore hit 131 in Week 4. That’s the only individual performances that stand out, but that’s because the Broncos have played a soft schedule other than the Chiefs — a team known for spreading the ball out. Diggs should eclipse the century mark and do more than half of the heavy lifting for this Monday Night Football Weekly Specials bet.

As for Kincaid, he had a bit of a coming out party in Week 9. The rookie first-round pick caught 10 passes and rumbled for 81 yards. It would have been 92 yards if not for a costly fumble to start the fourth quarter. On the season, Kincaid has become a top-5 tight end in daily fantasy football. This is sports betting, but for all intents and purposes, a prop bet is a fantasy football bet. With Dawson Knox laid up, Kincaid has stepped up. He earned 75 receiving yards in Week 7 and 65 yards in Week 8. He’s not exceeding 165 on his own, but 100 yards from Diggs and 75 yards from Kincaid seems like a floor in this Monday Night Football matchup.

