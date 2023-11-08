NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 8 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Nick Friar

Grant Williams Over 11.5 Points (vs TOR Raptors)

Anthony Davis Under 24.5 Points (at HOU Rockets)

Julian Edlow

Same Game Parlay: WAS Wizards at CHA Hornets

Brandon Miller Over 14.5 Points

Brandon Miller Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made

Alex Hunter

Derrick White Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at PHI 76ers)

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay (SGP): SA Spurs at NY Knicks

Jalen Brunson 30+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Immanuel Quickley 18+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Keldon Johnson 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Zach Thompson

IND Pacers Moneyline (vs UTA Jazz)

HOU Rockets Moneyline (vs LA Lakers)

OKC Thunder Moneyline (vs CLE Cavaliers)

