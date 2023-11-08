NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 10 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

In Week 10, the NFL has 14 games on tap featuring several fascinating matchups. After playing in Germany last week, the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs get this week off along with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. There are also four teams coming back after their bye last week, as the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers are back in action.

The action begins on Thursday night when the Panthers visit the Bears in a matchup of two of the teams with the worst records in the NFL, with a combined record of just 3-14. On Sunday morning, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots play the fourth and final game in the International Series this season at 9:30 a.m. ETi n Frankfurt, Germany. Six games kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET in the early wave on Sunday afternoon, followed by four games in the later window. On Sunday Night Football, the Jets get another primetime spotlight as they visit Las Vegas to face the Raiders. The Bills are also back in prime time as they welcome in the Broncos on Monday Night Football for what will be Buffalo’s third straight night game.

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, I’ll be posting the relevant info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Week 19 betting card or to build an awesome parlay.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Bears and Panthers both lost last week, but the Bears did manage to cover on the road in New Orleans while the Pathers lost SU/ATS at home to the Colts. The Bears are just 1-15 SU in their last 16 games vs. the NFC, but they have gone 11-3 SU in their last 14 games as the favorite and 5-1 SU in their last six Thursday Night Football appearances. The Panthers are 2-14 SU/4-12 ATS in their last 16 games on the road and 1-5 SU in their last six head-to-head matchups with the Bears. The under is 6-3 in Carolina’s last nine games, but the over is 14-6 in Chicago’s last 20 games.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Colts beat the Panthers SU/ATS last week while the Patriots lost SU/ATS to the Commanders. The Patriots are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against the Colts and 6-2 ATS in their last eight head-to-head matchups. However, the Patriots are also only 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games overall and 1-5 SU in their last six games. The Colts are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games, but they are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. an opponent from the AFC. The over is 11-4 in the Colts’ last 15 games, 6-2 in their last eight road games and 8-3 in the last 11 matchups between these two teams.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Both teams are returning from their bye week but were trending in opposite ways before getting the week off. The 49ers went 0-3 SU/0-3 ATS in their last three games while the Jaguars went 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS to climb to the top of the AFC South. Despite that slide, San Francisco is 13-6 ATS in their last 19 overall and 4-1 SU/5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games against the NFC but is 7-2 SU in its last nine home games. The under is 4-2 in the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Cowboys lost SU/ATS to the Eagles last week, but they are heavily favored in this second straight divisional matchup since the Giants won’t have Daniel Jones (knee) or Tyrod Taylor (ribs). Dallas is 11-0 SU in its last 11 home games and 6-0 SU in its last six home games against the Giants. The Cowboys are also 12-6 SU in their last 18 games overall and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 divisional games. The Giants are just 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games, 1-6 SU in their last seven games and 1-5 ATS in their last six road games.

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Jets lost SU/ATS last week on Monday Night Football to the Chargers and are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games and 2-6 SU in their last eight road games. The Raiders won SU/ATS vs. the Giants in the first game for interim head coach Antonio Pierce, but they are still just 4-8 SU in their last 12 games and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against the AFC East. The over is 15-3 in Las Vegas’s last 18 games vs. the AFC East, but the under is 10-3 in the Jets’ last 13 games overall, 10-2 in the Jets last 12 games vs. the AFC, 6-1 in the Raiders’ last seven games overall and 5-1 in their last six home games.

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Broncos are coming back off their bye week, which followed their SU/ATS win over the Chiefs. The Bills lost SU/ATS last week to the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos are 0-7 SU in their last seven Monday Night Football games and 3-16 SU in their last 19 Monday night games on the road. Buffalo hasn’t fared much better, going just 4-11 SU in its last 15 Monday matchups. The Bills are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games overall and 16-3 in their last 19 home games, but they are 0-5 ATS in their last five contests. The Bills have dominated the recent contests between these teams, though, going 7-0 ATS in their last seven head-to-head meetings and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 matchups. The over is 9-4 in the Broncos’ last 13 games, but the under is 4-1 in the Bills’ last five games

