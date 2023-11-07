NHL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 7 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NHL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NHL betting card.

Hunter Skoczylas

Nikita Kucherov Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (at MTL Canadiens)

Nathan MacKinnon Over 4.5 Shots on Goal (vs NJ Devils)

Bryan Rust Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (at ANA Ducks)

Same Game Parlay (SGP): BUF Sabres at CAR Hurricanes

Over 6.5 Total Goals

Jeff Skinner Anytime Goalscorer

Martin Necas Anytime Goalscorer

Tail these bets by clicking the odds above!

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay (SGP): NJ Devils at COL Avalanche

NJ Devils +1.5

Under 7.5 Total Goals

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Chirag Hira

COL Avalanche 3 Way Moneyline (vs NJ Devils)

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, NHL picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.