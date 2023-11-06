The Butterfield Bermuda Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to the sunny shores of Bermuda this week for The Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course will be the host course and measures as a 6,828-yard par 71 with Bermuda greens.

Smalley has only played two events so far this Fall, but finished T16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in one of those. He will tee it up at Port Royal Golf Course with elite course history, having finished T11 and T12, respectively, in his only two starts over the past two years. When you run this field back 48 rounds, you’ll find Smalley’s name at the top of a lot of categories.

He ranks fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green, third in SG: Approach, fourth in SG: Ball-Striking and seventh in SG: Total over that stretch. In addition to his elite history in Bermuda, he also finished runner-up to Chad Ramey at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, which clearly shows his affinity for these resort style courses.

At 22/1 in a normal field this would obviously be way too steep of a number, but when you look and see Brendon Todd at 16/1, it makes this way more palatable. I firmly expect Smalley to have a strong week.

If it’s ever going to happen for Wu, it’s going to be a resort course like Port Royal. If you have ever read any content of mine over the past few years, you’d notice I only target Wu at events that are either played at Pebble Beach OR outside the United States. Nearly all of Wu’s top finishes in his career fit this criteria, including just this past season where he finished solo third at the Mexico Open.

Wu also has an additional T2 in Mexico back in 2022, while posting a T3 at the Puerto Rico Open that same year. You get the point.

His numbers are not going to blow you away this season, but he still ranks 22nd in SG: Total over his past 48 rounds in this weak field, and we know he’s a mega talent. I very much like getting 45/1 here.

