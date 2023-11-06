NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Zach Thompson

BOS Celtics Moneyline (at MIN Timberwolves)

CHI Bulls Moneyline (vs CLE Cavaliers)

OKC Thunder Moneyline (vs ATL Hawks)

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Nick Friar

Over 224.5 GS Warriors @ DET Pistons

SAC Kings -2 (@ HOU Rockets)

Tail these bets by clicking the odds above!

Chirag Hira

Nikola Jokic Over 11.5 Rebounds (vs NO Pelicans)

10+ Rebounds - Nikola Jokic

20+ Points - LeBron James

10+ Rebounds - Rudy Gobert

10+ Rebounds - Giannis Antetokounmpo

U 8.5 Assists - Domantas Sabonis

Tail these bets from the Betting Group by clicking the odds above!

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, NHL picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.