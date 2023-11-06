NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbooks’ Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

One thing to note about the potential upcoming system matches sections throughout this article. NBA favorite/underdog, spread and totals are generally not available until the evening before games. Also, some systems can be based on the result of a previous game. Confirm the games mentioned under this section are matches prior to making your picks.

SYSTEM: Road team Against the Spread after not playing the previous day

SYSTEM: Road Favorites coming off a loss

Through the first two weeks of the season, this play has a 65.63% hit rate, with favorites going 10-5-1 ATS in this setting. Over the last week, the play has been even more out of control, with favorites going 6-2 ATS (75%) on the road coming off a loss.

Now, this could essentially apply to any game over the next seven days, so there’s no need for a table for this system. But, it’s worth noting Miami and Boston are among the teams that have been good in this spot each of the last two seasons. They could potentially be in this setting on Wednesday, but that will first depend on how things go Monday.

SYSTEM PICK FOR NOVEMBER 6

SYSTEM: Over on total when one team is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back

When discussing an under system last week, I alluded to this system. Now it’s time to back it.

This play went 14-6-1 (69.05%) over the last seven days. On the season, it’s 20-9-1 (68.33%).

A few sub-systems to consider when making picks here:

The over is 6-0 this season when home underdogs are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The over is 8-4 this season when favorites are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

SYSTEM PICK FOR NOVEMBER 6

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.