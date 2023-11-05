NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for Sunday Night Football on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for Sunday Night Football.

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay: BUF Bills at CIN Bengals

Over 39.5 Total Points

CIN Bengals +3.5

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay: BUF Bills at CIN Bengals

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Dalton Kincaid Over 3.5 Receptions

Stefon Diggs 70+ Receiving Yards

Ja’Marr Chase 70+ Receiving Yards

Ciaran Doyle

Same Game Parlay: BUF Bills at CIN Bengals

CIN Bengals -2.5

Tee Higgins Anytime TD Scorer

Ja’Marr Chase 80+ Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs 80+ Receiving Yards

Alex Hunter

Straight Bet: Dalton Kincaid Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

