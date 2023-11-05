Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NFL betting card.

Tim Finnegan

MIN Vikings Moneyline (at ATL Falcons)

WAS Commanders Moneyline (at NE Patriots)

LV Raiders Moneyline (vs NY Giants)

Same Game Parlay: NY Giants at LV Raiders

Under 45.5 Points

LV Raiders +3.5

Davante Adams 50+ Receiving Yards

Ciaran Doyle

PHI Eagles -3 (vs DAL Cowboys)

LV Raiders -1.5 (vs NY Giants)

CIN Bengals -2.5 (vs BUF Bills)

Hunter Skoczylas

Josh Jacobs Anytime TD Scorer (vs NY Giants)

Gus Edwards Anytime TD Scorer (vs SEA Seahawks)

Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (vs CHI Bears)

