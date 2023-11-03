NFL Betting Systems for Week 9: Football Picks, Best Bets, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With this article, I’m highlighting the new Systems feature available in DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check out the feature for yourself to find appealing systems in play this week!

System: Under on total when the home team is an underdog

Going into Week 9, the under is 31-20 (60.78%) when the home team is playing as an underdog. And if you waited until Week 5 to get in on this play, you managed to avoid some growing pains. Over the last four weeks, the under is 16-9 (64%) when the home team is the underdog.

Of course, 60.78% is a hard hit rate to maintain. But, this play hit 65.3% of the time in 2022 after coming through 55% of the time in 2021.

There are two games this system applies to:

CAR vs. IND

NYJ vs. LAC

LAC-NYJ is my preferred play of the two, but I expect to play both. The only reason that game gets the slight edge over IND-CAR is the Colts are 6-2 to the over this season.

System: Under on total when an AFC team is a non-conference favorite

We’re turning back to this system as one of the best on the board. Prior to Week 8, the play was 11-7, but then it popped off to bring its season-long hit rate to 65.22% (15-8). One thing that stands out big-time with this play: Week 7 was the only week in which this play had multiple misses.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, 65.22% is a hard number to maintain. However, this system play came through 64.4% of the time in 2022 and 71.1% of the time in 2021.

Here are the games this system applies to:

HOU vs. TB

NE vs. WAS

CLE vs. ARI

BAL vs. SEA

IND at CAR

LV vs. NYG

As mentioned when highlighting the other system, IND has been heavy to the over this season. Still a play worth consideration — especially since it’s a multi-system match — but it’s not my favorite of this bunch either.

The under is 3-0 when the Giants are playing as non-conference dogs. The under is 1-1 when the Raiders are in this situation, but they’re obviously going through a significant amount of change, which helps this play against an opponent that’s been a good team for this system.

