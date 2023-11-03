Maine Sports Betting is LIVE: Boston Celtics, Bruins Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

Hello, Maine! DraftKings Sportsbook is LIVE! You will have access to place Same Game Parlays (SGP), live bets, multi-leg parlays and futures bets on your favorite sports teams. You will be able to place bets on New England’s sports teams, such as the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, along with your other favorite teams across sports. Welcome to the DraftKings Sportsbook family, and be sure to take advantage of promos exclusive to Maine residents!

With all the excitement, let us highlight a few New England-based futures you can consider making on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NEW USER LAUNCH OFFER

MVP Winner: Jayson Tatum (+700)

The NBA has been hoping for one of these young players to step up in the MVP conversation, and it looks like Tatum will finally emerge as a legitimate contender for the award after being a fringe guy last season.

At the time of this article, Boston’s superstar has the fourth-best odds to win the award. As most NBA fans know, narrative has played a significant role in this category, with voter fatigue being a real factor over the last few years due to the lack of variety among finalists.

At 25 years old, Tatum has improved statistically in every single season up to this point in his career. After averaging 30.1 points per game in 2022-23, that may be a difficult trend for the elite wing to continue. That said, if Tatum puts up strong numbers once again and the Celtics play their way to the top seed in the East — and possibly the entire NBA — the star wing will have a pretty strong case in the MVP debate.

Hey Maine, we have a No Brainer bet for you all...



your money if either team scores a 3 during the Knicks vs. Bucks game tonight.



Get it here: https://t.co/cv2U6lUqgv pic.twitter.com/zX8HrqCmg9 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 3, 2023

Rocket Richard Winner: David Pastrňák (+450)

Different sport, different Boston superstar.

At 27 years old, Pastrňák has established himself as a top 10 player in the game. The star winger barely missed out on winning the Rocket Richard trophy last year, finishing just three goals behind Connor McDavid.

So far this season, his biggest competition appears to be Auston Matthews, who has jumped out to a hot start. Boston is (once again) outperforming preseason expectations, and Pastrňák is unsurprisingly playing a large role in that.

If the Bruins are going to keep racking up points at this pace, their superstar will have to carry them.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.Persons under 21 years of age may not participate in sports wagering. Physically present in ME. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at http://draftkings.com/sportsbook/me. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements.