How a Bettor Turned $50 Into $50,000 With an NBA SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA season is over a week old, and bettors are finding plenty of ways to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. One way to get some of the biggest payouts possible is to combine your picks into a “Parlay.” You can combine multiple picks from the same game into a Same Game Parlay (SGP).

One bettor used that strategy to build a four-leg parlay for Wednesday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics exploded for 155 points, and they turned this parlay into a huge winner.

This bettor nailed all four picks to get the Parlay to hit with massive odds of +10000. As a result, the bet of $50 paid out $50,000.

Here are the four legs, and scroll down to see how all the picks went green and helped this bettor walk away with the bag.

BOS Celtics -3.5

Payton Pritchard 8+ Assists

Payton Pritchard 9+ Points

Payton Pritchard 2+ Rebounds

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we hit the recap of how the win went down, just a quick reminder that a parlay bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A parlay bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

One of the things that this bettor may have considered in this matchup was that the Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton. While Indiana’s offense still played with plenty of tempo, the defense struggled and the Celtics opened up a big early lead.

Boston scored 44 points in the first quarter and led by 21 at halftime. After they opened a 36-point lead in the third quarter it became obvious that covering the spread of 3.5 points was going to be no problem. As you can see in these highlights from the team, they dominated from start to finish.

Led by 53 and won by 51 pic.twitter.com/9drPF3Mlvo — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2023

The other three legs in the parlay all centered around the play of reserve Payton Pritchard. With the game comfortably in hand, the Celtics gave their fourth-year guard some extra playing time.

Pritchard just inked a new four-year, $30 million deal this past offseason, agreeing to the rookie-scale contract extension. With the arrival and integration of Jrue Holiday, Pritchard had only averaged 16.4 minutes in three games prior to this contest, producing only 2.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Given those averages, you can see how bold it was for this bettor to pick eight-plus assists and nine-plus points. In his three previous games combined, Pritchard only had seven points and eight assists.

This was exactly the right night for these picks, although it didn’t start out looking that way. Pritchard checked in with 3:48 in the first quarter, but didn’t record a single stat in the frame.

In the second quarter, Pritchard got one rebound and one bucket in the early going and then rebounded his own miss and got a putback bucket to get this bettor’s first green check of the night. Although he didn’t need more rebounds, Pritchard still had plenty of work to do, especially in assists.

By halftime, Pritchard had four points and three boards and had played 12 minutes, yet still hadn’t recorded a single dime. In the third quarter, the Celtics starters did most of the heavy lifting and Pritchard only played two minutes. He did get his first assist, but that was his only statistical contribution.

With the game out of hand in the fourth quarter, the Celtics didn’t play any of their starters for a single second. Pritchard played all 12 minutes as a result. Boston’s offense didn’t suffer, though, as the C’s poured in 46 points.

Pritchard needed to get to nine points and need eight assists for this parlay to deliver. He assisted the first four Boston’s baskets in the fourth quarter and then drilled this three-point shot to get to seven points on the game.

The next time down the floor, Pritchard had a three-point play the old-fashioned way, drawing the foul and hitting the free throw to get to 10 points.

With three of four legs of the parlay wrapped up, Pritchard still needed three more assists. He found Sam Hauser for a three-pointer on Boston’s next possession, but then didn’t pick up any other assists until just four minutes were left in the game. He found Lamar Stevens for a dunk and former Pacer Oshae Brissett for a layup on back-to-back possessions to put all four legs of this parlay comfortably in the green with 3:33 left in regulation.

Pritchard added another assist and two more points in the waning minutes, but this bettor had already gotten all the legs of this parlay locked up. With Pritchard’s breakout in this blowout, the bettor claimed $50K on their bet of $50.

You can find opportunities to build a similar Same Game Parlay on just about every slate from every sport. Each NBA game comes with player and team props which can be crafted into a great parlay like this one. You can also expand out even further and build a Same Game ParlayX with picks from multiple games. You can even build across sports combining picks from soccer, the NHL, the NFL and the NBA into whatever kind of cross-sport extravaganza you want to cook up. There are plenty of opportunities to build a Same Game Parlay or SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook ever day. Get started today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!