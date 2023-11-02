Breeders’ Cup Picks: Top Horse Racing Betting Picks for Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup on DK Horse

The Breeders’ Cup is a two-day horse racing event taking place on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The Breeders’ Cup is the year-end international championship of the sport and features $31 million in purses. The first race post time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Betting on horse racing online has never been easier or more fun than with DK Horse. Add to the excitement of watching a race live by placing a wager on your picks and cheer them on to victory! Check out the upcoming horse racing schedule and bet on horse racing events, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, the premier races that make up the Triple Crown.

Below, DraftKings Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello gives his top Breeders’ Cup horse racing picks for DK Horse.

Johnny Avello’s Breeders’ Cup Day 1 Picks:

The Breeders’ Cup is here and the weather at Santa Anita couldn’t be better. There are five Breeders’ Cup races on Friday and they are all Juveniles running for purses between $1 million and $2 million.

The 5th race is the Juvenile Turf Sprint to be contested at 5 furlongs and has a field of 15— that’s right, 15—talented fillies & mares. I landed on the colt No Nay Mets, who has won his last two races and has been working out nicely at the Saratoga Training Track.

The way I’m playing the race:

No Nay Mets: Win & Place

Exacta Key with No Nay Mets on top of Amidst Waves, Cherry Blossom, Slider and Committee of One

I’m also going to reverse it with those four on top and No Nay Mets in the second position.

In the BC Juvenile (8th race), I like Muth. The colt has been improving in each of his three races and is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Muth has two wins over the Santa Anita surface.

Muth: Win & Place

Place your Horse Racing bets at DK Horse or by downloading the DK Horse app on Apple or Google!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Johnny Avello is an employee of DraftKings. Personal views on the races and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in selecting their horses to wager upon. DraftKings employees may also deploy different strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings employees do not have access to any non-public information.