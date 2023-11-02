How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Titans vs. Steelers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Titans-Steelers game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Derrick Henry 70+ Rushing Yards

Will Levis Under 1.5 Pass TDs

Steelers Under 19.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

The Tennessee Titans will face a tough road trip on a short week as they head to Acrisure Stadium to tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans will be buoyed by the debut of second-round draft pick Will Levis, who threw for four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Falcons. Levis became the third player in NFL history to record four or more passing touchdowns in his debut. Three of those touchdowns went to veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who finished with 128 receiving yards, while Derrick Henry rushed 22 times for 101 yards. Levis now has double the amount of passing touchdowns as Ryan Tannehill this season and will start on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Steelers were in danger of sporting a backup quarterback after Kenny Pickett left their Week 8 loss to the Jaguars with a rib injury. Mitch Trubisky was underwhelming in relief of Pickett, throwing two fourth-quarter interceptions. Pickett has since been cleared to play.

Recent Head-To-Head History

Key Stats

Derrick Henry has recorded 80+ rushing yards in four of the Titans’ last five games as underdogs.

Derrick Henry has scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four Thursday appearances.

Derrick Henry has recorded 70+ rushing yards in four of his seven games during the 2023 regular season.

Each of the Steelers’ last five games have gone UNDER the total points line.

The Titans are 13th in rushing in 2023, averaging 115.9 yards per game.

The Steelers are 27th in rushing defense in 2023, averaging 137.1 yards per game allowed.

The Titans are 29th in passing in 2023, averaging 180.7 yards per game.

The Steelers are 24th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 245.4 yards per game allowed.

The Steelers have scored fewer than 20 points in four of seven games this season.

Key Video

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.