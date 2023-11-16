How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bengals vs. Ravens

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Bengals-Ravens game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Lamar Jackson 40+ Rushing Yards

Odell Beckham Jr. 40+ Receiving Yards

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Pass TDs

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Week 11 starts with a bang as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. This clash sees the top and bottom of the AFC North square off but with only two wins separating the entire division, the result will no doubt impact both teams’ playoff hopes. Both these rivals are coming off heartbreaking final-play losses which snapped their respective four-game winning streaks. Cincinnati was unable to stop the Texans on their 55-yard drive which led to the game-winning field goal. Meanwhile, the Ravens were dealt an even more demoralizing defeat, as their 14-point fourth-quarter lead was erased by division rival, Cleveland. Included in the blown lead was Lamar Jackson’s second interception, which ended up being returned to the house. The Bengals will be down multiple key players, with Tee Higgins recovering from a hamstring injury and defensive end Sam Hubbard’s ankle ailing.

Lamar Jackson has recorded 54+ rushing yards in seven of his last eight appearances against the Bengals.

Joe Burrow has thrown two or more touchdowns in each of the Bengals’ last five games.

Odell Beckham Jr. has 37+ Receiving Yards the last four times the Ravens have been home favorites.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

