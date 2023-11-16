NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 16

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers, but I’ll be sticking to the default of 4 points to ensure -110 odds.

Nets +7.5

At some point, this run is going to end. But even with Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons out, Thursday shouldn’t be that night for Brooklyn.

The Nets have been electric against four-point teasers this season, covering in all 11 games this season. They’ve also covered four-point teasers in each of their last 12 non-divisional games — a streak that extends back to last season.

Miami has been on a bit of a heater, winning each of their last six. That streak could absolutely get extended on Thursday. However, the Heat have only won by eight or more points once this season.

This spread opened at 2.5 and bumped up to 4.0 on Wednesday before dipping back down to 3.5 Thursday morning. Perhaps it moves in either direction again, but as long as Mikal Bridges is set to play, I have no hesitation about BKN +7.5. NBA teams playing as an underdog have covered at +7.5 over 60% of the time this season, with the Nets going 6-2 against that number as a dog so far.

Warriors +6.5

No Steph Curry, no problem.

The spread is back at its opening number, 2.5. It did fluctuate between the current number and 3.0 for a while until it dipped down to 2.0 this morning before settling back in at the opening line.

NBA underdogs have covered our teased number of +6.5 over 57% of the time to start 2023-24. Golden State is one of the best against this number when playing as a dog, going 4-1. The Warriors have also covered four-point teasers in each of the last 14 games they’ve played as an underdog at home. Oklahoma City is only 2-2 against this number, which actually isn’t bad when compared to the rest of the league. Still, not a great success rate.

