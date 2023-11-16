Thursday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 16 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for tonight’s NFL betting card.

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CIN Bengals at BAL Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. Over 25.5 Rec Yds

Keaton Mitchell Over 37.5 Rush Yds

Trenton Irwin 25+ Rec Yds

Joe Burrow Over 257.5 Pass Yds

Joe Mixon Over 20.5 Rec Yds

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CIN Bengals at BAL Ravens

CIN Bengals +3.5

Under 46 Total Points

Gus Edwards Over 46.5 Rushing Yards

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CIN Bengals at BAL Ravens

BAL Ravens Moneyline

Mark Andrews 40+ Receiving Yards

