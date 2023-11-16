NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 16 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Julian Edlow

OKC Thunder Moneyline (at GS Warriors)

Alex Hunter

Jimmy Butler Under 35.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (vs BKN Nets)

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): BKN Nets at MIA Heat

Cameron Johnson 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Bam Adebayo 35+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Bam Adebayo to Record a Double-Double

Nick Friar

BKN Nets +7.5 (at MIA Heat)

GS Warriors +6.5 (vs OKC Thunder)

