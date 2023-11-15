NHL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 15 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NHL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NHL betting card.

Hunter Skoczylas

Jaccob Slavin Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (vs PHI Flyers)

Warren Foegele Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (vs SEA Kraken)

Conor Garland Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (vs NY Islanders)

Analysis: Slavin O 1.5 SOG

Slavin has hit this total in 12/15 games this season and in nine of his last 10 games.

The Flyers have allowed the third-fewest shots per game (27.5) but have given up an average of 31 shots per game across the last four games.

The Hurricanes are averaging 33.75 shots per game in that same four-game span.

Analysis: Foegele O 1.5 SOG

Foegele has hit this total in 13/14 games this season but is coming off his first zero-shot performance of the season.

The Kraken have allowed 32.1 shots per game across the last 10 games.

The Oilers are tied for the third-most shots per game (34.0) and have totaled at least 41 shots in three of their last six games.

Analysis: Garland O 1.5 SOG

Garland has hit this total in 9/15 games this season and hasn’t gone under in six straight games.

The Islanders have allowed the third-most shots per game (34.4) and have given up even more across the last 10 games (35.9).

The Canucks have averaged 30.2 shots per game across the last 10 games.

