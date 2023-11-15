NBA Picks for November 15: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Trending NBA Betting Systems article from earlier in the week has been updated with a play, but we’re going to add a couple more here.

The Hawks are only 2-2 at home to start 2023-24, and the Knicks are one of the teams that have knocked them off in Atlanta this season. But, the Hawks are in position to even the season series.

As of writing, the spread is just one point, with New York getting the edge. As highlighted in this week’s Trending NBA Betting Systems article, home underdogs coming off a win have been excellent against the spread this season (15-7-2 ATS). Straight-up, home underdogs coming off a win are 15-9, which is a 62.5% success rate. With that being the case and the spread being as small as it is, I’d rather chase the value.

Additionally, home marginal underdogs coming off a win 12-3 start-up this season. In general, home teams coming off of a win are 51-26 (66.23%) straight-up this season.

After erupting on opening night, Barnes has been relatively quiet from a scoring standpoint. The forward has an even split of single-digit scoring performances and double-digit scoring performances following opening night. Take away that 33-point outburst and he’s only averaging 8.5 points per game this season.

One of those single-digit scoring performances came against the Lakers, who he’s facing in this contest. It’s also worth noting that following his 8-1 start to the under, this is the first time Barnes has had a total below 10 points on DraftKings Sportsbook this season. As much as it makes his over that much easier to hit, this type of dip is something we saw only once last season.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.