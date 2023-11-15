NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 11 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

In Week 11, the NFL has 14 games on the schedule including seven division matchups and one of the best Monday Night Football matchups of the year. For the second straight week, there are four teams on a bye. This week, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots get the week off after playing in Germany along with two NFC South teams, the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints. There are also four teams returning from their bye week — the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

This week’s primetime games are especially compelling this week starting with the Bengals and Ravens meeting in a huge AFC North matchup on Thursday Night Football. On Sunday, there are no more morning games from overseas, but eight games kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Three more games kick off in the late window before the Vikings and Broncos close out Sunday with a primetime matchup between teams hoping to make a late-season push for the playoffs. Monday Night Football features one of the top games of the season as the Eagles and Chiefs meet in Kansas City for a Super Bowl rematch. Find more trends and analysis on these great matchups below.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Bengals lost SU/ATS to the Texans last week but have still gone 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five games. They are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games as an underdog and 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog of more than three points. They are also 15-5 ATS in their last 20 road games and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore. The Ravens have the lead in the AFC North despite losing SU/ATS to the Browns last week. They are 4-1 SU/3-2 ATS in their last five games and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games. The under is 10-2 in Baltimore’s last 12 games, but the over is 5-1 in the last six games in this head-to-head matchup and 4-2 in Cincinnati’s last six vs. the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Dolphins went just 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS in their last three games before their bye week and lost to the Chiefs in Germany in their most recent matchup. The Raiders have turned things around since a coaching change going 2-0 SU/ATS with wins over the Jets and Giants. The Dolphins are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Raiders, 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall and 5-0 ATS in their last five home games. On the other hand, the Raiders are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games. The under is 7-1 in the Raiders’ last eight games, but the over is 8-0 in the Dolphins’ last eight games.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

These AFC East foes are both scuffling coming into this contest. Both teams are 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS in the past two weeks but are hoping to turn things around and give their playoff hopes a much-needed boost. The Jets are just 4-11 SU in their last 15 games and 3-8 SU in their last 11 games on the road in Buffalo. The Bills, though, are 0-6 ATS in their last six games despite going 13-6 SU in their last 19 games. The under is 5-1 in Buffalo’s last six games vs. the Jets and 4-1 in its last five home games. The under is also 4-1 in the Jets' last five games overall and 7-0 in their last seven divisional matchups.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Broncos upset the Bills SU/ATS on Monday Night Football last week, while the Vikings won SU/ATS against the Saints. Minnesota has gone 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS in its last five games and is also 5-0-1 ATS in its last six road games. However, the Vikings are just 2-4 ATS in their last six trips to Denver. The Broncos are just 6-12 SU in their last 18 games and 2-4 ATS in their last six home games. The under is 4-1 in Denver’s last five games and 6-2 in Minnesota’s last eight games.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

What a great matchup! Both teams are coming off a bye in this marquee contest. The Eagles are 11-2 SU in their last 13 road games and 8-1 SU in their last nine games overall. However, they are just 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in their last five matchups with the Chiefs. The Chiefs are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games overall and 4-1 ATS in their five most recent contests. They are also 13-1 SU in their last 14 games vs. the NFC and 11-1 SU in their last 12 home games. The over is 5-1 in the last six games between these two teams, but the under is 5-0 in the Chiefs' last five games.

