NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 14 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): MIA Heat at CHA Hornets

LaMelo Ball 40+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Kyle Lowry 20+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Bam Adebayo 35+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Gordon Hayward 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Brandon Miller Over 11.5 Points

MIA Heat Moneyline (at CHA Hornets)

ATL Hawks Moneyline (at DET Pistons)

ORL Magic Moneyline (at BKN Nets)

DAL Mavericks Moneyline (at NO Pelicans)

Tim Finnegan

James Harden Under 26.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (at DEN Nuggets)

Alex Hunter

Isaiah Stewart Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

