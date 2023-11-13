The RSM Classic: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Georgia this week for The RSM Classic. Sea Island Resort will be the host course and measures as a 7,005-yard par 70 with Bermuda greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The field is a bit stronger this week, so we get a much prettier number on Pendrith here. This is still pretty strong considering the way the Canadian has been playing. He’s coming off a T8 in Bermuda last week, which was on the heels of a T15 at the World Wide Technology Championship and T3 at the Shriners.

We don’t have Strokes Gained data for the past two events, but we do know that Pendrith has been making a ton of birdies lately, including a whopping 28 two weeks ago in Mexico. He seems incredibly healthy right now for the first time in a while, and already has finishes of T26 and T15 in two starts at Sea Island. Sign me up.

Despite the fact that there are no palm trees around, Sea Island Resort is still a resort course nonetheless, which firmly keeps the Bhatia narrative alive. Last week stopped a string of four consecutive starts where Bhatia has improved upon his finishing position. However, it marked his third straight finish of T21 or better.

Bhatia rates out as one of the best ball-strikers in this field, sitting 12th in that department over his past 48 rounds. He also rates out above average in both driving distance and driving accuracy over the same time frame, while sitting 15th in birdies per round.

Bhatia already got the monkey off his back when he secured his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Barracuda this past Summer, which should give the 21-year old plenty of confidence that he can hang with the world’s best on given any week. Getting 50/1 on this future superstar is pretty nice value.

