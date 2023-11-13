Matthew Berry’s Monday Night Football Week 10 Best Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Matthew Berry gives his top bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday Night Football.
Top MNF Bet
Javonte Williams Over 13.5 Rushing Attempts
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Our favorite @DKSportsbook bets for tonight’s #MNF game via #FFHappyHour podcast. @rotoworld_fb @croucherJD @ConnorJRogers pic.twitter.com/jYNEUVjcWE— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 13, 2023
