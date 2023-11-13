NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 13 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): CHI Bulls at MIL Bucks

Colby White Over 14.5 Points

Zach LaVine 30+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo 50+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

DeMar DeRozan Under 23.5 Points

Damian Lillard 35+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay (SGP): NY Knicks at BOS Celtics

Jaylen Brown 30+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

RJ Barrett 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Derrick White 20+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

