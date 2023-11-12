Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 12 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NFL betting card.

Ciaran Doyle

CIN Bengals Moneyline (vs HOU Texans)

BAL Ravens Moneyline (vs CLE Browns)

MIN Vikings Moneyline (vs NO Saints)

PIT Steelers Moneyline (vs GB Packers)

LA Chargers Moneyline (vs DET Lions)

NY Jets Moneyline (at LV Raiders)

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Tim Finnegan

Micah Parsons Over 0.75 Sacks (vs NY Giants)

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer (at JAX Jaguars)

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Hunter Skoczylas

Gus Edwards Anytime TD Scorer (vs CLE Browns)

Najee Harris Anytime TD Scorer (vs GB Packers)

Rachaad White Anytime TD Scorer (vs TEN Titans)

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing TDs (vs HOU Texans)

Will Levis Over 1.5 Passing TDs (at TB Buccaneers)

Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing TDs (at LA Chargers)

Tail these bets by clicking the odds above!

Steve Buchanan

Will Levis Over 1.5 Passing TDs (at TB Buccaneers)

Drake London Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (at ARI Cardinals)

Tail these bets by clicking the odds above!

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, NHL picks, MLB picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.