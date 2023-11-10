NBA SGPx Best Bets Today: Rachel Nichols’ NBA Same Game Parlay Extra Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 10

NBA insider Rachel Nichols gives her top Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Top Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) Bet:

PHI 76ers to Win (at DET)

Tyrese Maxey Over 2.5 Threes

Jayson Tatum Over 26.5 Points

Place this Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) bet at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app!

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Learn more about SGPs at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.