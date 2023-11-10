NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 10 kicks off early in Germany again this week, and somehow features my favorite play of the week for the second Sunday in a row. Here’s what I like for bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

My 2023 NFL betting record entering Week 10 is 44-40-4 (-6.9-units).

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (9:30am ET in Germany)

I’ve been fading the Patriots plenty last season, but I did lean their way last week hosting Washington. New England looked dreadful at home, and we saw some of the issues it has struggled with all season get even worse. I don’t see those issues getting better with a long trip over to Germany to face a Colts team that will put up a good fight.

Sharp money has been pounding the Patriots all season, and even the pros have given up on this team, with the opening line moving to Indy. Not that the Colts have a very good defense, but I expect it to be solid enough to limit New England’s putrid offense, especially with all the injuries on the offensive line and at WR.

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Niners went from many believing they were the clear-cut best team in the NFL, to losing three in a row and no longer on anyone’s mind coming out of the bye week. But a big reason for many of those losses was the injuries to key players for the Niners, and the bye came at the perfect time to get healthy.

I don’t have too much negative to say about Jacksonville, but they had been rolling entering their bye, and might be getting a little bit too much respect in the market. I think we see San Francisco come out of the bye both healthy and determined to show they are the team that got off to that 5-0 start. At their best, we know who the better team is here by a wide margin.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Not that I believe too much in the Steelers, but I somehow keep winding up on them. This one is more of a Green Bay fade, but the spot is also strong to Pittsburgh. The Packers snapped a four-game losing streak last week, but it was to a Rams offense that managed just three points without Matt Stafford.

Now Green Bay has to go on the road to face a good Pittsburgh defense at home, which is not a spot I like for Jordan Love. The Steelers haven’t played on the road since October 22, and also have had a long week to prep following a Thursday night victory over the Titans. I expect the Steelers to be able to accomplish enough on offense to to win this one, which isn’t saying much.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.