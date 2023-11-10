NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for November 10 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
OKC Thunder Moneyline (at SAC Kings)
Odds: -118
Straight Bet:
Derrick White 15+ Points (vs BKN Nets)
Odds: +120
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay (SGP): MIN Timberwolves at SA Spurs
MIN Timberwolves Moneyline
Victor Wembanyama 1+ Blocks
Anthony Edwards 20+ Points
Rudy Gobert 1+ Blocks
Odds: +135
Alex Hunter
Straight Bet:
Derrick White Over 21.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds
Odds: -120
Zach Thompson
Parlay:
DAL Mavericks -1 (vs LA Clippers)
HOU Rockets -3 (vs NO Pelicans)
OKC Thunder -2 (at SAC Kings)
Odds: +595
Hunter Skoczylas
Parlay:
PHI 76ers Moneyline (at DET Pistons)
MIN Timberwolves Moneyline (at SA Spurs)
OKC Thunder Moneyline (at SAC Kings)
Odds: +212
Nick Friar
Parlay:
Jayson Tatum Over 26.5 Points (vs BKN Nets)
Russell Westbrook Over 14.5 Points (at DAL Mavericks)
Odds: +243
