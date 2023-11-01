NFL Week 9 TNF Best Bets: Picks, Predictions to Consider for Titans vs. Steelers on DraftKings Sportsbook

A quarterback change for the Titans sparked the offense last week, as rookie Will Levis looked the part in the win. But things should get a lot tougher going on the road to Pittsburgh on a short week for his second NFL start. Strong lean to the Steelers for me in this one, but the QB position for Pittsburgh is also in some question, along with a defense that isn’t what it once was is keeping me away for now.

That said, I do have some interest in some props for this game. Let’s take a look at some betting angles on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’m yet to fire on any of these props yet for TNF, but if I do, I’ll loop back and add units next to the bet. Really like both rushing props, just want to let a few more things fall into place before potentially firing.

After a slower start to the season in which many of us questioned if Henry still had an elite season in him, the bruising back has resumed his usual production. Outside of a clunker against the Colts, Henry has now ripped off 97 or more rushing yards in three of his last four.

The Steelers have actually been the sixth-worst rush defense in the NFL entering Week 9, surrendering just over 137 yards per game. As mentioned, this is going to be a different atmosphere for Levis — less prep time for a rowdy road atmosphere. Good spot for Tennessee to lean on its veteran RB to help this offense stay on track, particularly with DeAndre Hopkins now carrying an injury designation.

Harris’ production has been all over the place this season, and he’s coming off his worst rushing performance thus far — just 13 yards against a Jacksonville defense that ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed. That said, Harris has topped 45 yards in three of his last four games, and this matchup against the Titans isn’t as tough as you’d imagine.

Tennessee has had a pretty stiff run defense recently, allowing just under 77 yards per game last season, and really limiting opponents early in this season. But that’s changed significantly. The Titans are allowing 157.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games, and have allowed nearly 30 more rushing yards per game on the road than at home over the course of the season.

At a modest number and plus-money on our side, over seems like the look on Harris.

